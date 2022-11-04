OOIDA announces addition to Washington, D.C., staff

November 4, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association announces the addition of George O’Connor to its Washington, D.C., office as director of communication. He will share responsibility for advancing the Association’s government affairs agenda and growing the organization’s communications reach on behalf of OOIDA members.

“George brings with him over a decade of experience in the policy, political and communications space, and we have all the confidence in the world that he’ll be an integral part of our advocacy efforts on behalf of small business truckers across America,” said Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs.

O’Connor joins OOIDA after more than 13 years of experience in Washington, most recently as vice president at a public relations firm. He previously served as a political appointee in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Public Affairs and served multiple members of Congress in political, policy and communications capacities.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to join such a dedicated and talented team at OOIDA in advocating on behalf of the small business truckers across America who keep our supply chain moving,” O’Connor said.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Villanova University and a master’s degree in public management from Johns Hopkins University. He is originally from York, Pa. LL

Read the November 2022 Land Line Magazine.

TravelCenters

Related News

fuel surcharge Diesel fuel road sign symbol

District of Columbia

Fuel surcharge: a little history

Coping with sudden fuel price surges is nothing new. We’ll offer a little history of the fuel surcharge and get some advice on creating one.

By Mark Reddig | April 25

ELDs on intrastate trucks? CHP says yes

News

California Highway Patrol wants to slap ELDs on intrastate truckers

The California Highway Patrol wants to require ELDs on intrastate trucking operations, and the proposal varies from the federal mandate.

By Jami Jones | November 04

Georgia Welcome sign, US84/GA38 Photo by Michael Rivera

News

Georgia fuel tax holiday extended, again

Action renewed by the Georgia governor extends the state’s fuel tax holiday and addresses supply chain issues through mid-December.

By Keith Goble | November 04

"Welcome to Arkansas" sign Image by Famartin

News

Interstate 30 closures planned in Arkansas

Interstate 30 will be temporarily closed in both directions starting Nov. 11 and ending on Nov. 14 depending upon weather, says ARDOT.

By Land Line Staff | November 04