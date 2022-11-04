OOIDA announces addition to Washington, D.C., staff

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association announces the addition of George O’Connor to its Washington, D.C., office as director of communication. He will share responsibility for advancing the Association’s government affairs agenda and growing the organization’s communications reach on behalf of OOIDA members.

“George brings with him over a decade of experience in the policy, political and communications space, and we have all the confidence in the world that he’ll be an integral part of our advocacy efforts on behalf of small business truckers across America,” said Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs.

O’Connor joins OOIDA after more than 13 years of experience in Washington, most recently as vice president at a public relations firm. He previously served as a political appointee in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Public Affairs and served multiple members of Congress in political, policy and communications capacities.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to join such a dedicated and talented team at OOIDA in advocating on behalf of the small business truckers across America who keep our supply chain moving,” O’Connor said.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Villanova University and a master’s degree in public management from Johns Hopkins University. He is originally from York, Pa. LL

