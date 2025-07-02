OOIDA announces 2025 scholarship winners

The 2025 OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship winners were recently announced.

A blind evaluation process is used to narrow the field to a $2,000 winner and four $1,000 winners.

To apply, students need to submit a 500-word essay. This essay should cover how a trucker has influenced their life, their educational goals and what changes could improve the trucking industry.

Students must be the child, grandchild or legal dependent of an OOIDA member to be eligible.

Scholarship awards through the Mary Johnston Scholarship program are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and are renewable for a total of four years. The funds can be used for tuition as well as any legitimate school-related expense.

Wyatt Arntt ($2,000 winner) is the son of senior member Steve Arntt of Goodland, Kan. His future plans include attending Fort Hays Tech Northwest in Goodland.

“My dad is a big reason why I’m going to higher education and to get my applied science degree in diesel mechanics,” Wyatt said. “I noticed (trucking) takes a special type of person who can barely stand to be away from home, but at the same time, they are supporting their families.”

Cooper Daniel is the son of member Mark Daniel of Seymour, Texas. Following graduation from Lexington High School, Cooper will attend Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas. Cooper is pursuing a degree in Electrical Linework and Management Technology.

“This scholarship means the world to me, and I greatly appreciate the support,” Cooper said. “Receiving this scholarship will help me obtain my goals of becoming an electrical engineer and taking over my dad’s cow-calf operation. I wish to thank OOIDA for supporting the future of America.”

Madison Woehrle is the daughter of senior member Chad Woehrle of Eustis, Neb. A graduate of Eustis-Farnam Public School, Madison will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plans to major in Agricultural Education.

“I am very thankful to have won the Mary Johnston Scholarship,” Madison said. “Currently, I am on the meats judging team and have had the opportunity to gain more information about the meat science industry and have competed in various states. After college, I plan to teach agriculture at a rural school.”

Sig Halvorson is the grandson of life member Dale Scott of Tolna, N.D. Sig graduated from Dakota Prairie High School in May 2024 and is currently enrolled at North Dakota State College of Science in Whapeton, N.D., where he is majoring in Diesel Technology.

“My grandpa was a big influence on me; anytime I have a question about trucks or how something works, I can always go to him,” Sig said. “I want to be half the person my grandpa was and be able to provide for my family and community.”

Michael Rotondo is the grandson of life member Richard Turner of Spencer, Mass. He graduated from Saint John’s High School in 2024 and is majoring in pre-medicine at the University of Notre Dame.

“I have learned the values of hard work and dedication from my grampy, a lifelong owner-operator,” Rotondo said. “Winning the Mary Johnston Scholarship is an honor and will help in contributing to my undergraduate degree in preparation for attending medical school.”

Owen Pingel, grandson of life member Dick Pingel, was selected as the alternate. Owen’s educational plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout to major in construction management.

“Throughout my life, my grandpa has shown me what it’s like to be truly dedicated to what you love,” Owen said. He taught me what it meant to give back to our community to make everyone’s lives better.”

In 2024, Mason Houghton was the $2,000 winner. He credited his grandfather, life member Ronnie Martin of Tarkio, Mo., for sparking his interest in a career in the trucking industry and teaching him valuable lessons.

Since the scholarship program began, about $400,000 has been awarded to children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members.

To learn more about OOIDA’s scholarship program, including how to contribute a tax-deductible donation, go to OOIDA.com/Scholarship-Program or email Charles_Sperry@OOIDA.com. LL