OOIDA among top companies in trucking for women to work

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is being recognized as one of the top places for women to work in the trucking and transportation industry.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Women in Trucking Association announced its 2024 list of the “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation.” According to the Plover, Wis.-based group, the annual award aims to highlight companies that “embody important attributes” when it comes to fostering an inclusive environment.

“Companies named to this prestigious list must demonstrate corporate attributes that are essential to any successful enterprise committed to gender diversity as part of their corporate strategy,” said Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road magazine.

Everett said some examples of those attributes include:

Corporate culture that’s supportive of gender diversity

Flexibility in hours and work requirements

Competitive compensation

Quality benefits (i.e., paid maternity leave)

Training, continued education and development

Career advancement opportunities

Well-maintained/safe equipment and facilities for drivers

Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations, said the Association has “paved the way” when it comes to addressing the challenges faced by all in the trucking industry.

“OOIDA has fought for the rights of all truckers for more than 50 years and looks forward to seeing more and more women join the industry as drivers and small-business owners,” Taylor told Land Line. “At the heart of our mission is to improve conditions for all small-business truckers only makes it that much better for women to enter and remain in an industry traditionally dominated by men.”

Taylor added that OOIDA has advocated for the rights of all truckers with a “commitment to fairness.” That commitment, she noted, is reflected by the Association’s staff.

“OOIDA also exemplifies this dedication in its approach to building and maintaining a workplace that respects and acknowledges the unique contributions of its female staff,” Taylor said. “By integrating women fully into its ranks, OOIDA leads by example, showing that a more inclusive industry is possible and preferable.”

According to Women in Trucking, this year’s list consists of “a diverse range of company types” operating in the trucking industry, including “motor carriers, third-party logistics companies and original equipment manufacturers.” The companies making the list will be acknowledged later this month during the organization’s 2024 Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Dallas. LL