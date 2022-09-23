OODIA tour trailer stops in Oakley, Kan.

Marty Ellis, driver of the OOIDA tour trailer, took a break after helping out at the South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics last weekend in Sioux Falls, S.D. Rested up and raring to go, he’s headed to the TA Travel Center in Oakley, Kan. He’ll be there Sept. 25-26.

The Oakley TA is at the junction of I-70 and old U.S. 40. That is Exit 76 from I-70. Oakley is in northwest Kansas.

There is parking for 150 tractor-trailers at the Oakley TA. There is an IHOP there as well as a Sonic and Subway.

This is the first of three stops in Kansas. After Oakley, Ellis plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer for Beto Junction and then to Edgerton.

Oakley and Buffalo Bill

Oakley is home to the Buffalo Bill Cultural and Visitor Center, which is a short distance west of the Oakley TA on U.S. 83. William Cody was a contract buffalo hunter who supplied meat to crews laying track for the Kansas Pacific Railroad. There was another meat supplier, William Comstock, and both men claimed the nickname “Buffalo Bill,” explains the museum in Oakley. There was a shooting contest between them in 1868 near Oakley, and Cody won rights to the name.

Oakley also is home to the Fick Fossil and History Museum, which is located in the same building as the community’s library.

TripAdvisor reviewers give glowing reports of the Fick Fossil and History Museum. Says one, “What a great little find. Well organized with local history and quirky art work. Obviously plenty of fossils but much more than that.”

KansasTravel.org has some photos of the exhibits at the Fick Fossil and History Museum.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After Oakley, Ellis is scheduled to have the OOIDA tour trailer in Beto Junction on Sept. 28-29 and in Edgerton on Oct. 1-2.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL