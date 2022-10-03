OODIA tour trailer pulls into Kingdom City, Mo.

Kingdom City, Mo., is the next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer will be at the Kingdom City Petro on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4-5. The Kingdom City Petro is at the junction of I-70 and Highway 58, Exit 148 from the interstate.

The Kingdom City Petro has parking for 235 tractor-trailers. The Iron Skillet restaurant is open for business.

Continuing driver education on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly shares some of what he hears from drivers on Friday evening Land Line Now broadcasts. Last Friday he talked about a motor carrier that bucks the trend and actually invests in ongoing training for its drivers.

Every two years they provide a refresher course for their company drivers and their lease operators.

Basically, he said, it reminds people what they are supposed to be doing already – the good pre-trip inspections, the rules of the road and any regulations or laws that have been changed in the past two-years.

“I really thought that it’s really cool that a company would take the time and effort to do that,” Ellis said on Land Line Now. “I think more companies should look at that, because I’ve always felt that you should have some sort of extra training as you go along because we all get a little bit lax, a little bit lazy on what we’re doing.”

Heading to California in October

Starting in mid-October, the OOIDA tour trailer will be setting up at stops in and next to California.

OOIDA wants to hear from truck drivers there about the issues they are facing in the Golden State.

Stops are planned for Sparks, Nev., next to the California border, and then in California at Redding, Corning, Dixon, Livingston, Santa Nella, Wheeler Ridge, Ontario and Barstow.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After Kingdom City, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour to Show & Shine for a Special Kind in Park Hills, Mo. It is a fundraiser for Autism Awareness and the Little Learner’s Spectrum Center, the area’s first autism school.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

