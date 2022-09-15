OODIA tour trailer joins Special Olympics convoy in South Dakota

The next stop for the OOIDA tour trailer is a familiar one for Marty Ellis, its driver. As an organizer for the South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics, Ellis spent a lot of quality time at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer are scheduled Sept. 16-17 to be in Sioux Falls for the convoy.

The address for the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds is 100 N. Lyon Blvd. The fairgrounds are near I-29 at the W. 12th Street exit on the north side of Sioux Falls.

Ellis has been involved with South Dakota Convoy and Truck Show benefitting Special Olympics starting in 2002. He is passionate about the cause, and has been instrumental in organizing the event, recruiting drivers and volunteers, and generating support from the trucking industry and outside businesses.

Last year, there were 117 trucks registered and 91 trucks took part in the convoy. The event raised $55,000 for the Special Olympics athletes.

Ellis has close ties to South Dakota, even though his home base is in Missouri. Before becoming the driver of the OOIDA tour trailer, Ellis was a company driver for a South Dakota carrier, A&A Express. He also has won four state titles from the South Dakota Truck Driving Championships.

At Truck World

Before Sioux Falls, Ellis had the OOIDA tour trailer at Truck World in Hubbard, Ohio. He was there Sept. 11-13, and his visit overlapped the truck stop’s Driver Appreciation Days.

Seeing the Wall that Heals mobile Vietnam War memorial mobile education center at Truck World was something that Ellis, a U.S. Army veteran, appreciated.

That wasn’t the only noteworthy truck Ellis saw at Truck World. Here are a few more Ellis saw and snapped photos.

After Sioux Falls, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to Oakley, Kan., and then to Beto Junction, Kan.

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now. Marty’s discussion on Land Line Now for this week posts at 7 p.m.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL