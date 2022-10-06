OODIA tour trailer joins autism fundraiser

The truck show calendar is starting to look a little sparse for the OOIDA tour trailer, but this weekend driver Marty Ellis plans to join another one to raise funds for a worthy cause.

“It’s the second annual Show & Shine for a Special Kind,” Ellis told Land Line Now on Friday’s broadcast. “It raises awareness for autism, and it helps a local special needs church. It’s called the Little Learners Spectrum Center.”

The Show & Shine for a Special Kind is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in St. Joe State Park, 4000 State Highway 32 in Park Hills, Mo.

Admission is free to the public. Truck registration is $50.

A light show is planned for Friday evening after a 6 p.m. taco dinner.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon is asked to be “sensory friendly,” meaning no horns or engine brakes. The truck show voting deadline is 2 p.m., and awards are expected to be announced at 4 p.m.

First-year success

Terry Aslinger, his wife, Kasey, and their crew of volunteer organizers are organizing the event.

He is a truck driver, owner of Terry’s Truck and Transport Trailer Sales, and owner of Ez Living Express. He has been showing trucks for eight years or so, but last year was the first show he and his wife organized. Their youngest daughter has autism. The money raised helps fund an all-inclusive school, one where all the therapy needs for autistic students can be offered.

The goal for the first show last year was to make a dent in the $20,000 needed to start the local autism school, Aslinger said.

“When it was all said and done, we were able to raise $40,000,” he said.

There were 95 trucks registered at last year’s show. While corporate sponsor support has fallen off this year compared to last, there is a lot of interest from truck owners, he said

They have gotten support from 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., and others, Aslinger said.

Last year’s event was presented at the Mineral Area College in Farmington, Mo. This year, the college wanted a substantial cut from the proceeds, but the show is laser-focused on supporting the autism school, Aslinger said. However, last year the Park Hills police captain was so impressed by how well the event was organized and how well the truck drivers behaved and picked up after themselves that she talked to the state park staff about moving the show there.

California, here we come

Starting next week, the OOIDA tour trailer will be setting up at stops in and next to California.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer will be at the Petro in Sparks, Nev., on the California border.

Other stops are planned in California at Redding, Corning, Dixon, Livingston, Santa Nella, Wheeler Ridge, Ontario and Barstow.

OOIDA wants to hear from truck drivers there about the issues they are facing in the Golden State.

Member says hello in Kingdom City, Mo.

