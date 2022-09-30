OODIA tour trailer heads to Edgerton, Kan.

The next stop for the OOIDA tour trailer is on the southwestern fringe of the Kansas City metropolitan area, in Edgerton, Kan.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are scheduled Oct. 1-2 to be at the Edgerton TA Express. That is Exit 205 from I-35.

The Edgerton TA Express has parking for 90 tractor-trailers.

Edgerton was founded in 1870, when railroad tracks were extended to there. It was named for the chief engineer of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway. Railroad freight is still important to the community. Edgerton is home to a large BNSF intermodal train facility.

Beto Junction buzz

In Beto Junction, Kan., the previous stop for the OOIDA tour trailer, driver Marty Ellis said he heard from drivers who were fed up with all the rules. Ellis called it “regulation fatigue.”

There are a lot of reasons for a truck driver to feel that way.

Federal regulators are hinting at requiring drivers to use electronic logging devices even on trucks with engines predating 2000. That has gotten some drivers to submit comments on the idea.

And the confusion over how California’s worker classification law, AB5, will end up changing the owner-operator business model is dizzying. Still, OOIDA is sticking up for small-business truckers in figuring it out.

And federal regulators are flirting with requiring commercial vehicles to have electronic IDs.

Those are just some of the issues boiling up right now.

Heading to California

Starting in mid-October, the OOIDA tour trailer will be set up at stops in and next to California.

OOIDA wants to hear from truck drivers there about the issues they are facing in the Golden State.

Stops are planned for Sparks, Nev., next to the California border, and then in California at Redding, Corning, Dixon, Livingston, Santa Nella, Wheeler Ridge, Ontario and Barstow.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After Edgerton, Ellis is scheduled on Oct. 4-5 to have the OOIDA tour truck in Kingdom City, Mo.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL