Ontario pilot program expands COVID-19 testing for truckers

Ontario’s provincial government is launching a pilot program to make it easier for truck drivers to access COVID-19 testing.

In partnership with DriverCheck, the pilot program will allow truck drivers to access voluntary testing on a first-come, first-served basis at locations where there is high volume truck traffic. The program will roll out in phases from July 8 until Sept. 8. DriveCheck says the testing will be publicly funded and offered at no charge.

The program is part of the government’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health across Ontario.

“Expanding access to testing will help keep our truck drivers safe as they move essential goods throughout Ontario and across the border,” Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a news release. “We thank Ontario’s truck drivers for everything they do to keep goods moving so that families have access to the goods they rely on every day.”

According to the release, testing will be available beginning July 8 at a DriverCheck clinic in Kitchener. Testing will also be offered beginning July 14 at a truck stop in Ayr, and at a mobile option at select locations throughout the pilot period.

Trucking industry groups praised the provincial government’s decision to expand COVID-19

testing for truck drivers.

David Carruth, chair of the Ontario Trucking Association, said the free testing is another in a long list of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“OTA agrees with Premier Doug Ford that providing widespread availability of voluntary testing to Ontarians is one of the most effective tools to fight this pandemic and get the economy up and running,” Carruth said in a news release.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also expressed its support for the pilot program.

“As an active owner-operator I can tell you the professional driving community is very committed to health and safety and has implemented multiple measures to protect themselves and fellow Canadians against the spread of COVID-19,” OOIDA board member Johanne Couture said. “Improving the access to testing can only help us in the fight against COVID-19.”