Ontario bill cracks down on fraudulent driver’s licenses

Lawmakers in Ontario have proposed measures that would increase residency requirements for driver’s license applicants in the province.

Introduced on Oct. 23, Bill 60 proposes to amend the Highway Traffic Act to include provisions that would “require evidence from an applicant for a license, permit or certificate respecting the person’s residency in Ontario, legal status in Canada and ability to work with respect to certain classes of driver’s licenses or vehicles.”

Officials said the initiative “aligns with key priorities, enhancing public safety, preventing fraud, ensuring regulatory compliance, and addressing long-standing stakeholder concerns about the integrity of the driver’s licensing system.”

The amendment would apply to both new applicants and those seeking renewal for all classes of license. If approved, the act would also require proof of residency for an Ontario photo card – the provincial equivalent of a state-issued identification card.

Currently, provincial regulations require an applicant to provide a residential address, but do not require verification of residency or legal status. Officials said the proposal would align the province with regulations in jurisdiction across the rest of the country.

During a second reading of the bill on Oct. 27, Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria told Parliament the proposal is critical to maintaining roadway safety.

“We’re cracking down on bad actors who use fraudulent documents to obtain an Ontario driver’s licence,” Sarkaria said. “We are closing this loophole to ensure that all drivers earn their license the right way… This will continue to help ensure our roads remain some of the safest in North America.”

The quest to increase roadway safety doesn’t end with residency verification. Sarkaria also said the Ministry intends to introduce a mandatory waiting period for Class A license applicants – the Canadian equivalent to the CDL – prior to taking the Class A road test.

During the waiting period, drivers would be allowed to complete the knowledge test and other requirements, such as medical and vision exams. Sarkaria said the mandatory delay would, “ensure anyone operating a commercial motor vehicle is an experienced driver,” but did not say how long the proposed waiting period could be.

“The trucking industry is a great place to start a career, and we want people to succeed, but we must do it the right way, with clear rules that protect lives on Ontario’s roads,” Sarkaria said.

The proposed legislation is part of a larger package tabbed the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act 2025. If approved, the amendments would go into effect the day the bill receives Royal Assent. LL