Ontario authorities hit back at Freedom Convoy protesters

The streets of Ottawa have cleared following three weeks of Freedom Convoy protests, but the effects may be felt for some time.

The Freedom Convoy, a response to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers, resulted in numerous arrests as well as suspensions and seizures of plated vehicles in what the Ontario Ministry of Transportation deemed, “an illegal occupation in Ottawa,” in an email response to Land Line.

According to the email correspondence with Sandra Bento of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, a total of 27 seizure orders were enacted for out-of-province large truck operators, which prohibits these operators from operating any commercial motor vehicle in Ontario.

The Ministry of Transportation also ordered 12 suspension and seizure orders to Ontario large truck operators in connection to the Freedom Convoy. These orders suspended the operating authority throughout Canada and issued an order to seize all plates registered to them.

In addition, Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation seized plates for 34 out-of-province-plated passenger vehicles and suspended 24 Ontario-plated passenger vehicles.

All was done in an effort to end the occupation, said the Ministry of Transportation.

Getting back on the road

Freedom Convoy drivers affected by seizures or suspensions can find information on how to recover you vehicle on the Ottawa Police Service website.

According to the Ottawa Police website, all vehicles must be collected by 5 p.m. on March 4, or they will be relocated.

Proof of ownership for all vehicle types will be up to the officer on site, and suspension status can be verified through Ministry of Transportation Inquiry System Services.

To retrieve plates, contact the Carrier Sanctions and Investigation Office at 800-387-7736 or CVOR@Ontario.ca. LL