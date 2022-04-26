Only two regions under $5 per gallon

As diesel prices continue to climb, only two regions remain below $5 per gallon on average.

According to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration report, the national average is now $5.16, up from $5.101, a week ago.

That national average is now $2.036 higher than it was one year ago.

In the West Coast less California region, prices jumped by nearly 7 cents to $5.346 per gallon. Five other regions reported increases of more than 6 cents, including 6.6 cents in the Midwest.

An increase of 2.7 cents in the California region was the lowest this week. However, that region still features the highest price per gallon ($6.277).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 25 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.16, up 5.9 cents.

East Coast – $5.209, up 5.8 cents.

New England – $5.24, up 6.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.40, up 6.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.086, up 5.3 cents.

Midwest – $4.987, up 6.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.916, up 6.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.154, up 6 cents.

West Coast – $5.841, up 4.6 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.346, up 6.8 cents.

California – $6.277, up 2.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 5.8 cents to $5.019, according to an April 25 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All regions were up led by an 8.7-cent surge in the New England region. The average price per gallon was up by more than 7 cents in the Central Atlantic region, while the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions reported an increase of more than 6 cents.

The Gulf Coast’s $4.856 per gallon is the lowest average regional price in the country this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 25, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.019, up 5.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.102, up 5.4 cents.

New England – $5.154, up 8.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.282, up 7.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.975, up 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $4.874, up 6.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.856, up 5.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.084, up 6.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.783, up 4.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.249, up 4.7 cents.

California – $6.221, up 5.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.077 for April 25.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.033 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.079 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.081 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL