Only one defendant left in widespread CDL fraud scheme

With three more defendants recently pleading guilty to counts related to a large CDL fraud scheme, only one defendant of 16 is left standing.

Poya Khanjan, Tajinder Singh and Parminder Singh recently filed plea agreements in a federal district court in California for their role in a CDL scheme that involved more than a dozen people working either at the California Department of Motor Vehicles or a truck driving school. Of the 16 defendants, all have ended their case except for one DMV employee.

Khanjan pleaded guilty to one count of concealing knowledge of a felony CDL scheme. He was originally charged with one count related to identity fraud, eight counts of unauthorized access of a computer and two counts of fraudulent IDs. Sentencing is set for Dec. 2.

Tajinder Singh pleaded guilty to one count related to bribery, identity fraud and unauthorized use of a computer. Initially, he was indicted on just one more of the same count for his role in the CDL scheme. Tajinder’s sentencing is also set for Dec. 2.

Parminder Singh pleaded guilty to one count related to bribery, identity fraud and unauthorized use of a computer and one count of fraudulent ID. Sentencing for Parminder is scheduled for Dec. 9.

CDL fraud scheme involves DMV employees

According to court documents, from September 2014 to April 2017 owners of truck driving schools in Southern California paid DMV employees Kari Scattaglia and Lisa Terraciano to pass their CDL applicants without having to take the written and behind-the-wheel exams. Subsequently, the two DMV employees would access the agency’s database and alter the applicants’ records to incorrectly reflect passed examinations.

Scattaglia was a manager and licensing-registration examiner in Arleta and Granada Hills. Meanwhile, Terraciano was a motor vehicle representative at the Winnetka office during the CDL scheme.

The owners of the truck driving schools – Jagdish, Jagpal, Parminder and Tajinder Singh – received at least $18,600 to have DMV records altered. In multiple undercover operations, agents posing as truckers were told by the owners they could pay from $1,500 to $9,000 to obtain a Class A CDL permit or license.

Scattaglia told FBI agents that she received $200 for each passed written exam for the CDL fraud scheme.

She also received $500 for each behind-the-wheel exam. Meanwhile, Terraciano told agents she received $100 for each written exam.

In total, Scattaglia issued at least 68 fraudulent licenses in the scheme. Meanwhile, Terraciano estimated she issued approximately 60 fraudulent licenses a month, totaling to about 148 fraudulent licenses.

Additionally, Rahim Mahboob was charged in November 2017 with several counts for allegedly contacting and paying Terraciano to alter the computer records.

Ruvila Lima and Poya Khanjan also were charged in November 2017 in a separate indictment for similar charges related to the scheme. Lima was an employee at a truck driving school and solicited students to give her money in exchange for CDLs without taking the appropriate tests. Similarly, Khanjan shared a bank account with Lima and also is accused of offering students CDLs without tests in exchange for money.

Subsequently, Donald Freeman and Juan Arturo Arroyo Gomez were indicted a few days prior. Freeman was a DMV employee who accessed the DMV’s database. Arroyo Gomez was the middleman between Lima or Khanhan and Freeman within the scheme.

In another separate indictment, Jagpal, Jagdish, Tajinder, Parminder and Shawana Denise Harris were charged. Jagpal owned Calcutta Truck School, Jagdish owned Gobind Truck School, Tajinder owned another trucking school, Parminder worked for Calcutta Truck School, and Harris was a DMV employee.

In separate but related cases, Kulwinder Dosanjh Singh, Pavitar Dosangh Singh, Andrew Kimura and Emma Klem were all indicted on charges in July 2015 for their role in the scheme.

Kulwinder Dosanjh Singh and Pavitar Dosangh Singh were the two owners of the truck driving schools. Kimura and Klem were co-conspirators at the DMV.

The following is the status of the defendants involved in the scheme:

Juan Arturo Arroyo Gomez – 12 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Donald Freeman – 37 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Poya Khanjan – Sentencing set for Dec. 2.

Andrew Kimura – 46 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release and ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

Emma Klem – 23 months imprisonment, 36 months supervised release.

Ruvila Lima – Sentencing set for Nov. 18.

Rahim Mahboob – 27 months imprisonment, 12 months supervised release and ordered to pay $58,500 fine.

Kari Scattaglia – 32 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Jagdish Singh – CDL scheme case dismissed.

Jagpal Singh – 39 months imprisonment, 12 months supervised release.

Kulwinder Singh – 19 months imprisonment.

Parminder Singh – Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Pavitar Singh – 10 months imprisonment, 36 months supervised release.

Tajinder Singh – Sentencing set for Dec. 2.

Lisa Terraciano – 40 months imprisonment, 24 months supervised release.

Shawana Denise Harris is the only defendant in the CDL scheme with charges still pending. Her jury trial is currently set for February 2022. Indictments against all defendants were filed in 2017. LL

