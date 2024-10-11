Only essential travel allowed in areas affected by Hurricane Helene

The Eastern Transportation Coalition as well as the North Carolina and Tennessee Departments of Transportation are reminding the public that only essential travel is permitted in areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Trucks greater than 30 feet long are of particular concern when traveling between western North Carolina and Tennessee, as emergency response continues and road conditions may still be hazardous, the Eastern Transportation Coalition said.

Interstates 40 and 26 are among the major roadways heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene, with no estimated timetable for reopening currently available.

TRUCKERS/RVꜱ: Vehicles over 30′ traveling in Western NC (see https://t.co/AGDVnBcrXk) must use approved DETOURS ➡️ https://t.co/BHILKPVfnZ ⚠️ I-40 and I-26 remain closed at the Tenn./NC border.#HeleneNC pic.twitter.com/PgD6UEIN5Q — NCDOT (@NCDOT) October 10, 2024

“Ongoing response efforts remain the priority, and non-essential traffic hinders recovery efforts and work by emergency responders,” the Eastern Transportation Coalition said.

Emergency responders and drivers who must travel to the Helene-affected areas should expect delays due to disaster relief efforts, officials said.

Tomorrow (10/10), TDOT will open a section of I-26 from the TN/NC line to Exit 40. **THIS IS FOR LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.** Law enforcement will be present to enforce restrictions on commercial vehicles. For detour maps, visit here: https://t.co/LHA4SaknlA pic.twitter.com/bcnbzYNGTr — myTDOT (@myTDOT) October 9, 2024

For trucks over 30 feet delivering essential items to areas affected by Hurricane Helene, the Eastern Transportation Coalition has provided the following information:

For crossing the Tennessee-North Carolina border from Tennessee:

Use Interstate 81 North to Interstate 77 South to I-40 West.

Use U.S. 74 East to I-40.

Do not attempt to cross the North Carolina-Tennessee line on other roads.

From outside the affected area:

I-40 is open through Asheville, N.C. (and closed near the Tennessee line).

I-26 is open through North Carolina (and closed near the Tennessee line).

S. 421 is open through North Carolina (and closed near the Tennessee line).

S. 74 is open through North Carolina.

I-40 and I-26 are closed at the Tennessee/North Carolina line.

Truckers delivering essential items are reminded to use viable U.S. and North Carolina truck routes only unless a road is otherwise marked.

Officials also are reminding drivers not to use Google Maps, Waze or Apple Maps in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. These apps are providing routes on which trucks are getting stuck.

More Helene detour information is available on the North Carolina DOT website. LL

