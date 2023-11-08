Online voting for Transition Trucking award now open

The public has the opportunity to cast its vote for the 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award through Nov. 11.

A 100th anniversary Kenworth T680 signature edition will be presented to the winner of the award, which recognizes America’s top rookie military veteran driver.

The five finalists include (in no particular order):

Todd Kraus – Received logistics and transportation training as a transportation officer in the Army. Now a driver for Werner Enterprises, Kraus served 22 years before retiring as a chief warrant officer, marine deck officer.

Jessica White – Served as a motor transport operator in the Army, including a 25-month tour in Germany, where she was responsible for hauling equipment, missiles and live ammunition throughout 15 European countries. White is currently a driver of Stevens Transport.

Brandon Meredith – Retired from the Army after 23 years of service in March 2023. Meredith spent 13 years in special operations forces and is currently a tank driver for Slay Transportation. He hopes to become an owner-operator and mentor with his current company.

Ondrae Meyers – Retired honorably in July 2021 after 22 years in the Marines and tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was his time as a motor transport operator in the military that sparked his passion for driving. Meyers earned his CDL through Troops into Transportation.

LaTravis Wilcox – Held roles including motor vehicle operator, aircraft avionics technician and drill instructor before retiring from the Marines as a first sergeant. Wilcox then worked as a Marine instructor and currently drives for Prime Inc.

More information on the finalists, including a short video on each, is available on the Transition Trucking website.

The Transition Trucking program is a partnership of Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, with Kenworth providing the top award for the eighth consecutive year.

Following the close of the public voting period on Veterans Day, the Transition Trucking selection committee will make the final selection of the 2023 winner.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in four truck drivers are military veterans.

2022 Transition Trucking award

Last year, U.S. Army veteran Ashley Leiva was named the Transition Trucking winner.

Leiva drives for Noemi Trucking, a company she and her brother took over following the death of their mother. It seemed only fitting that they rename the business to honor her.

“We know it would have meant a lot to my mom for us to keep the business going,” Leiva told Land Line. “My mother inspired me to go into truck driving. She said driving a truck made her feel like she was on top of the world.”

This year’s Transition Trucking winner will be announced on Dec. 15 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. LL

