Online renewal for CDL holders is coming to Idaho

For drivers in Idaho, the process of renewing your commercial driver’s license could soon be a little easier.

On March 6, the Idaho Transportation Department announced they will soon expand the online renewal process for state-issued licenses to include eligible CDL holders. The state says the change is all about convenience for drivers, which will make the process of renewing a CDL take less time while “reducing unnecessary traffic in local county DMV offices.”

“Now all licensed Idahoans can skip the trip to the DMV,” Idaho DMV administrator Lisa McClellan said in a statement. “Online license renewals are quick and easy, so it just makes sense to extend that convenience to Idaho’s commercial drivers. This is another example of ITD enhancing the quality of life through transportation and supporting mobility and economic opportunity for Idahoans!”

The change is a result of the passage of HB 9, which was signed into law by Governor Brad Little on Feb. 23. In line with the Governor’s Red Tap Reduction Act – which requires state agencies to simplify or repeal two existing rules for each new rule proposed – the bill sought to amend, clarify and streamline the process for license renewals.

Additionally, the bill allows for the Idaho State Tax Commission to share residency information with ITD for the purposes of driver licensing – a federal requirement for CDL renewals.

Craig Roberts, commercial vehicle services manager with the Idaho DMV, says the change will be welcomed by the industry.

“Folks who work in trucking know time is money,” he said, “so any time we can save in the license renewal process is valuable to commercial drivers.”

The state will begin implementing online CDL renewals on July 1. However, there are still some things to sort out, namely who will be able to renew online. HB9 states that online renewals will be available to CDL holders “based on criteria established by rule”. Roberts tells Land Line that those rules are currently being negotiated by lawmakers.

In accordance with the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act, a public comment period will be held to address concerns and receive feedback regarding the criteria for eligibility. Roberts says that step in the process will begin soon and drivers should check the Idaho DMV’s website for updates.

He adds that, while there is no current timeline for when those criteria will be set, they will obviously need to be agreed upon prior to the new rule taking effect in July. LL

