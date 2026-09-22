One Ohio Turnpike crash, three lawsuits and a long list of defendants

A deadly truck crash on the Ohio Turnpike has sparked three lawsuits that dispute who caused the collision but share a common allegation: The new tolling setup put drivers in danger.

Crashes involving a tractor-trailer have become big business for personal injury attorneys. Even when the truck driver didn’t do anything wrong, juries have reached nine-figure verdicts against trucking companies.

Nuclear verdicts have incentivized attorneys to go hard on anyone involved in a commercial vehicle, sometimes creating novel arguments to persuade a jury. In a newer case in Ohio, one attorney is throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

The crash at the center of the lawsuit occurred in August 2024 on the Ohio Turnpike. Thupten Choedon was driving her SUV with one adult and two minor passengers when approaching the cash/credit toll lanes. As she was slowing down, a tractor-trailer driven by Hashim Hall and owned by Best National Industries (d/b/a CJJ Industries) rear-ended the SUV, killing the adult passenger and one child.

The crash prompted a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

On Sept. 16, NTSB announced that it found the crash “could have been avoided if the turnpike used fully electronic tolling and provided clearer information about toll payment options.”

“This crash shows the deadly safety consequences of mixing high-speed electronic tolling with low-speed manual tolling lanes,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in a statement. “We encourage the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to implement fully high-speed electronic tolling, as states like Pennsylvania and Illinois have, and permanently close the low-speed lanes to make the roadway safer for everyone.”

That investigation also found that the SUV driver’s deceleration and lane change were the probable cause. It also states that the truck driver lacked sufficient time to avoid or mitigate the collision. Furthermore, an automatic emergency braking system would not have responded in time.

On July 28, Choedon filed a lawsuit related to the crash. As one would expect, Hall and CJJ Industries are among the defendants. However, attorneys for The Law Firm for Truck Safety are also suing eight other companies, ranging from the firm that constructed the Ohio Turnpike toll plaza to the dealership that sold the truck.

Ohio Turnpike defendants

Attorneys are claiming that the Ohio Turnpike toll plaza itself is partly responsible for the fatal truck crash.

At the time of the crash, the Ohio Turnpike had just implemented a new toll collection system. Open-road tolling lanes for E-ZPass users to drive straight through were added. Next to those lanes were traditional toll lanes where motorists had to slow down, stop and pay.

According to the lawsuit, the Ohio Turnpike’s new toll collection system caused widespread confusion and dangerous conditions. Attorneys claim more than 250,000 motorists missed the toll plaza in just the first two months.

Choeden is suing Prime AE Group, the company that designed the toll plaza, for negligence. The lawsuit claims the company should have known about the dangerous layout. Mosser Construction, the firm that built the toll plaza on the Ohio Turnpike, faces similar accusations.

Truck defendants

Two years ago, Wabash was hit with a nearly half-a-billion-dollar verdict for designing equipment that went beyond regulatory standards. Attorneys in the Ohio Turnpike case are taking a page from that book.

Mack Trucks and Volvo are being roped into the lawsuit for not including collision mitigation systems in the truck involved. Although collision mitigation comes standard in the Mack Anthem, purchasers have the option to delete that feature, according to the lawsuit. That was the case for the truck leased by CJJ Industries.

Both manufacturers face product liability claims for allowing deletion of the collision mitigation feature. The lawsuit claims they should have known about the dangers of doing so.

M&K Quality Truck Sales is being sued for negligence for supplying the truck. Attorneys argue the dealership selected and sold a truck that it should have known was “unreasonably dangerous during a foreseeable collision.”

Collision mitigation systems are a feature and are not required on trucks. Currently, there is a bill in Congress shielding automakers from being held liable for building vehicles that are in full compliance with federal regulations. The bill aims to tamp down nuclear verdicts like the Wabash case.

Shipper liability

No broker appears to be involved in this load, but plaintiffs’ attorneys are going after the shipper.

Brenntag Great Lakes is the company that hired the trucking company to haul its hazardous chemical load. The lawsuit claims that Brenntag was negligent in hiring CJJ, which attorneys characterized as “an incompetent truck company that hired an incompetent driver.” According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, CJJ’s vehicle and driver out-of-service rates are 0% after numerous inspections.

On top of negligent selection, the lawsuit argues that the shipper was also the employer. The lawsuit claims Brenntag “had the legal right or power to direct and control” the truck driver and CJJ. Therefore, the shipper acts as an employer of both, putting it on the hook for vicarious liability. The complaint does not explain how Brenntag controlled the truck.

Truck driver piles on

As if that was not enough, the truck driver and a trooper who responded to the scene are also accusing the Ohio Turnpike toll plaza of playing a significant role in the crash.

In his lawsuit, Hall claims he was driving at a lawful speed in the correct open-road tolling lane when Choedon braked hard and abruptly crossed into his lane. The SUV allegedly slowed to 15 mph in a 70 mph zone, leaving Hall only seconds to react. Hall argues that the crash was unavoidable and points to the fact that the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued him no citation.

Like Choedon, Hall is suing Prime AE Group and Mosser Construction for the design of the toll plaza. He is also suing the Ohio Turnpike Commission and Choedon.

State trooper enters the ring

Meanwhile, one of the state troopers at the scene has filed her own lawsuit.

The complaint goes after the truck driver, SUV driver, trucking company, shipper and the Ohio Turnpike Commission. This time, the allegations center on the load being hauled: hazardous chemicals.

At the crash scene, the truck spilled sulfonic acid over the road. The NTSB report states that “no injuries were reported from exposure to the chemicals.” Layson’s complaint alleges otherwise, saying she underwent decontamination, was taken by ambulance to a hospital and suffered lasting cardiac and respiratory injuries. LL