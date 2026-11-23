Citing a broken system that allowed unqualified drivers to operate a commercial motor vehicle, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a sweeping rule that would take nearly 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders off the road.

Now, some of those drivers want FMCSA to take a second look.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Federal Register is scheduled to publish five separate exemption requests for drivers who are no longer eligible for a CDL under the new rule.

The rule

As part of FMCSA’s non-domiciled CDL final rule, which took effect in March, an Employee Authorization Document is no longer sufficient to obtain a non-domiciled CDL. Additionally, asylum seekers, asylees, refugees and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are ineligible.

According to the agency, the final rule would force about 194,000 non-domiciled CDL holders to exit the freight market.

FMCSA said that non-domiciled CDL holders created a safety concern, largely because state driver’s licensing agencies are unable to review an applicant’s foreign driving history. U.S. applicants are subject to a 10-year review of their driving records.

The exemption requests

FMCSA has received five individual exemption requests from Amiran Morchiladze, Luca Donati, Nick Castello, Nikolai Kostarev and Yehonatan Kapach.

Morchiladze seeks an exemption from the eligibility requirements related to immigration status. Specifically, he requested temporary relief to allow him to renew or restore his non-domiciled CDL while his immigration case is pending.

He contends that the exemption would not reduce safety as he completed CDL training and testing in English and has not received a traffic ticket or moving violation. Morchiladze, who has lived in the United States for nearly 10 years, said he is willing to retake knowledge or road tests, including language testing.

Once the exemption request is published, the public will have 30 days to comment. To submit a comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2026-3632.

Donati wants the agency to allow a state driver’s licensing agency to accept his E-1 visa and Form I-94 as evidence of lawful immigration status and issue or renew his non-domiciled CDL. Donati said he is a citizen of Italy who is present lawfully in the U.S. He added that he would consent to the same verification process of his status as is required of H-2A, H-2B and E-2 visa applicants. Comments on Donati’s request can be submitted by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2026-3169.

Castello seeks an exemption for drivers who are in humanitarian or protection-based categories such as Uniting for Ukraine, Temporary Protected Status, asylum and pending asylum.

Castello states that he is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and disabled veteran business owner, submitting this application as a public safety and workforce continuity initiative. He requests that drivers covered under the exemption be eligible for non-domiciled CLPs and CDLs that would be limited to the individual’s verified period of lawful presence or work authorization, one year or another FMCSA-approved period. Comments may be submitted by using Docket No. FMCSA-2026-3268.

Kostarev asks FMCSA to allow states to treat his evidence of asylum in the U.S. as sufficient documentation to renew his CDL. He believes the exemption would not compromise safety because he has a multi-year CDL history in the United States and a current or recent medical examiner’s certificate. Kostarev said that without the exemption, he would face severe financial loss as he owns his truck and commercial driving is his livelihood. Comments may be submitted by using Docket No. FMCSA-2026-3400.

Kapach wants an exemption from the documentation required to have his Class A CDL with passenger and school bus endorsements reinstated. He contends that the provision for which he seeks an exemption does not measure “knowledge, skill, vision, hearing, physical fitness, sobriety, rest, or driving history” and that exempting him removes nothing that measures safe operation. Comments may be submitted by using Docket No. FMCSA-2026-2740.

Each exemption request can be viewed by going to the corresponding docket numbers.

The court case

The non-domiciled CDL is being challenged in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Plaintiffs argue that FMCSA shows no data that non-domiciled CDL holders are less safe, while FMCSA contends that the inability to review driving records can lead to unsafe drivers getting behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle.

Oral arguments were held in September, and a decision is expected soon. LL