On the clock: FMCSA seeks truckers for HOS pilot programs

Truck drivers seeking changes to the hours-of-service regulations have the opportunity to demonstrate they can operate safely with greater flexibility.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced in September 2025 that it planned to conduct pilot programs that will give truckers more control over their driving time. One of the pilot programs will allow participants to pause their clock up to three hours, and another will allow drivers to split their 10-hour off-duty period into more flexible combinations, including 6/4 and 5/5 splits.

Now, the FMCSA is seeking drivers to participate in a pre-testing phase.

“FMCSA currently seeks 18 drivers to help the agency test and fine-tune two upcoming hours-of-service pilot programs,” the agency wrote on March 2. “Over the course of six weeks, these drivers will help us make sure the study plans, training materials, and data collection tools are clear, practical and ready for broader rollout.”

The agency said the short, pre-testing phase is an important step in developing the sleeper berth and split-duty pilot programs.

Current hours-of-service regulations require commercial truck drivers to complete their driving within 14 hours after coming on duty.

Over the years, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has called for hours-of-service reform, arguing that the safest way to operate is for truck drivers to have more control. Essentially, truck drivers want the ability to stop when they are tired and drive when it is safe to do so.

“For years, our members have told lawmakers and FMCSA that existing hours-of-service rules are not sensible for today’s trucking industry,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “Hours-of-service regulations that dictate a truck driver’s work schedule are overly complex, provide little flexibility and in no way reflect the physical capabilities or limitations of individual drivers.”

The goal of the pilot programs is test alternatives to the current hours-of-service requirements. FMCSA said that both pilot programs have the potential to “improve the lives and working conditions of American truck drivers through greater flexibility, while simultaneously maintaining equal or greater levels of safety.”

How to sign up

FMCSA seeks nine drivers who currently use either the split sleeper berth options of 8/2 or 7/3 and who want to test regularly using one or both of the new split sleeper options of 6/4 and 5/5 for six weeks.

The agency also seeks nine drivers whose schedules currently and regularly require them to drive up to the end of their 14-hour window and would like to test the “pause the clock” option.

Truck drivers who would like to apply to participate in the limited pre-testing phase can fill out FMCSA’s questionnaires for the flexible sleeper berth pilot or the split duty pilot.

The full pilot programs are expected to be conducted over four-month periods and will be limited to 256 drivers each. LL