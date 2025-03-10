Oklahoma Turnpike announces extension, new interchanges

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said it will resume work on the South Extension Turnpike, part of its ACCESS Oklahoma project.

This extension will move heavy truck traffic and relieve congestion on Interstate 35 in the Oklahoma City area, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said.

“I can say with certainty that OTA and their project team plan to be accessible to the citizens and stakeholders as much as possible,” Joe Echelle, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Director, said in a statement. “We will make them our priority on this project with special attention given to minimizing the impact on them.”

New turnpike interchanges

A new interchange on Interstate 44/Will Rogers Turnpike is expected to open later this month, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

This interchange, near Claremore, will be the second new interchange since the turnpike shifted to cashless tolling and is part of a project that will create a direct connection to a new state highway alignment.

The new interchange on the Interstate 344/John Kilpatrick Turnpike at County Line Road is part of the ACCESS Oklahoma project that will widen the turnpike to six lanes. Completed in partnership with the City of Oklahoma City, the project includes widening westbound Memorial Road from two to three lanes between Council Road and Rockwell Avenue, adding a turnaround bridge at Council Road and adding a new eastbound ramp from Council Road to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

The Turnpike Authority said this work was added to the project to alleviate commercial and housing development traffic.

Design work is underway, with construction expected to begin in spring 2026. LL

ICYMI: OTA announced it plans to resume engineering work on the South Extension Turnpike in Cleveland Co. by beginning a route alignment study. To read more about what happened at the March OTA Board meeting, click here: https://t.co/CvfPnRlm4A pic.twitter.com/3omBiqWZVZ — Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (@OKTurnpike) March 7, 2025

