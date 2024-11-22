Oklahoma toll roads officially cashless

November 22, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

All toll roads in Oklahoma have been converted to cashless as of Friday, Nov. 21, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Interstate 44/Will Rogers Turnpike made the shift to open-road tolling on Wednesday, Nov. 20, making all 12 toll roads in the state officially cashless.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority began making the conversion to PlatePay in 2021, with the John Kilpatrick Turnpike being the first toll road to implement the cashless system.

In 2022, six more toll roads in Oklahoma became cashless, and two more made the switch in 2023. This year, the Turner Turnpike, Indian Nation Turnpike and Will Rogers Turnpike were converted.

“We’re already seeing fewer toll plaza crashes on other turnpikes in our system since their conversion to cashless tolling and we’re thrilled to provide this safety and convenience to motorists in Southeastern Oklahoma,” Joe Echelle, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority executive director, said in a Nov. 4 Turnpike Authority news release.

Utilizing a cashless method of payment helps maintain a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes, the Turnpike Authority said. More than 500 crashes occurred at tolling booths along the Oklahoma turnpike system in the past six years.

How the cashless system works

Cameras at toll road plazas take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate as it passes. If the driver has a PIKEPASS, that account is charged. If the driver does not have a PIKEPASS, an invoice is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, with a higher rate than what PIKEPASS users are charged.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reminded customers to keep their PIKEPASS account information updated.

More information about PIKEPASS, including how to open an account, can be found here or by calling 1-800-PIKEPASS. LL

