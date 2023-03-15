Oklahoma House to let third parties give CDL written test

A bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives could make getting a CDL easier.

HB 2750 allows Service Oklahoma to enter into agreements with third-parties to provide the written portion of the commercial driver’s license test. The House passed it unanimously.

Language limiting Service Oklahoma to enter into agreements with “local school districts, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, and institutions of higher learning” was stricken and replaced with “third parties.”

“The courses and training for certification shall meet the same standards as required for driver examiners of Service Oklahoma,” reads an amendment to the original bill.

The measure allows Service Oklahoma to give the CDL written examination at any public or private site. The measure clarifies that local school districts, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, institutions of higher education, or a private entity may hire or employ designated examiners for the Class A, B or C driving skills portion and written portion of the test required for a CDL.

HB 2750 allows Service Oklahoma more flexibility in authorizing who can become a certified driver license examiner and where driver’s license exams can be administered. Service Oklahoma, anticipates a minimal revenue increase from driver license collections and a minimal cost resulting from the installation of testing terminals at these approved third-party locations.

Service Oklahoma is new a division of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services in service since Jan. 1. It administers vehicle registrations and renewals. Service Oklahoma governs the state’s licensed operators. The partnership with licensed operators provides services in all 77 counties of the state.

Through Service Oklahoma, state residents can renew their driver’s license as well as renew registrations for vehicles and boats online and apply for a disability placard. However, residents getting their first driver’s license or applying for a CDL must do so in person with the state. LL

