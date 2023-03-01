Oklahoma emergency grants relief for utility restoration, service

Oklahoma has issued an emergency providing relief for certain entities following a severe weather event.

The order grants relief from the maximum driving time within a work period for rural electric cooperatives, public utilities, public service corporations and municipal employees providing service to restore facilities that are “necessary to ensure the health, welfare and safety of the public.”

Specifically, motor carriers and drivers providing emergency assistance are granted relief from Part 390.23 of Title 49 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

That relief applies to interstate as well as intrastate commerce within Oklahoma.

Those operating under this order are not required to carry a copy of it.

The emergency, declared and signed by Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton, remains in effect through March 5.

KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, Okla., reported there were nine confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma on Feb. 28 with the National Weather Service still assessing additional areas. According to FOX Weather, one person died and 15 others suffered injuries as a result of these storms.

What’s more, the National Weather Service in Norman, Okla., is forecasting the potential for additional severe weather later this week.

Severe weather was also the reason for an energy emergency recently issued in Wisconsin. LL

