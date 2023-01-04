Oklahoma bill intended to squelch ticket quotas

A pursuit at the Oklahoma statehouse is intended to put an end to practices that force law enforcement officers to partake in ticket quotas.

Communities in the Sooner State and elsewhere are able to generate revenue from different types of fines. In certain locales, fines account for a disproportionate amount of local revenues. These municipalities are known for being speed traps.

The National Motorists Association says that “a speed trap exists wherever traffic enforcement is focused on extracting revenue from drivers instead of improving safety.”

About 20 states have acted to discourage practices that pressure law enforcement officers to write tickets.

In 2022, Alabama and Virginia added new laws to address concerns about practices that force law enforcement officers to partake in ticket quotas.

Oklahoma speed trap numbers

According to figures compiled by Governing magazine, there are 55 localities in Oklahoma where fines and forfeitures account for more than 10% of general revenue fund revenues. There are 42 localities that collect more than 20%. Another 29 receive more than 30% and 14 others receive more than 50%.

Oklahoma Senate bill addresses issue

An Oklahoma Senate seeks to eliminate potential abuses.

State law prohibits cities and towns from generating more than half of their revenue from traffic fines.

Sponsored by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, SB82 would outlaw local governments and police departments from requiring officers to issue a predetermined or specified number of citations within a specific period of time. Additionally, agencies would be prohibited from evaluating or disciplining personnel based on the number of tickets written or arrests made.

The protection from meeting traffic citation quotas would also cover justices and judges.

Violators would face removal from their position whether they were an elected official or a nonelected official.

“At the end of each month, and especially nearing the end of the year, many Oklahomans are concerned about receiving a traffic ticket due to an arbitrary ‘quota’ that traffic officers are forced to meet,” Dahm said in a news release. “This bill will ensure that law enforcement officers are free to protect and serve our communities instead of being pushed to bolster revenue.”

The ticket quotas bill awaits consideration during the regular session that begins Feb. 6. LL

