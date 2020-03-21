Ohio DOT approves special permit for haulers

March 21, 2020

Mark Schremmer

In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Ohio Department of Transportation approved a special permit for haulers carrying heavy or oversized loads of food, non-alcoholic beverages, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods.

OOIDA reached out to its Ohio members on Saturday, March 21, to let them know about the “blanket” permit.

The permit applies to travel on roads and bridges maintained by ODOT (interstate, U.S. and state routes). Hauler loads may not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross vehicle weight and must comply with all posted bridge weight and height restrictions.

OOIDA specified to members that loads exceeding 90,000 pounds gross vehicle weight must contact the ODOT’s Special Hauling Permits office. Business hours are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and ODOT can be reached at 614-351-2300.

The special permit can be accessed here.

Drivers must travel with a copy of the permit and a standard OS-1A/1-18 form. The hauler is also required, within 24 hours after the trip is completed, to report back to the department with information on where they travel and how much weight they carried.

The process will remain in place as long as the COVID-19 emergency response is in effect, ODOT said.

ODOT’s official announcement can be found here.

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and nearly two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

