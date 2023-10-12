Ohio improves CDL services

October 12, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

You can now obtain or renew an Ohio commercial driver’s license from the comfort of your home.

Starting this month, upgrades developed by InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will provide enhanced online CDL services.

“Freight infrastructure has made our state an anchor for global and domestic supply chains,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of InnovateOhio, said in a statement. “Through these kinds of technological upgrades, in which it’s easier for truckers to comply, we’re eliminating friction and taking meaningful steps in that direction.”

In addition to avoiding wait times and lines at deputy registrar locations, Ohio CDL holders can renew with the click of a button and receive a new license in the mail.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles said testing also is being modernized to include “real-world scenarios.” The updated testing will more accurately require knowledge of modern vehicles and skills needed for a CDL holder to safely operate a vehicle, the agency said.

In addition, an extension of the commercial learner’s permit has been increased from six months to one year.

“These latest CDL improvements for Ohio truckers are the latest in a series of BMV innovations in collaboration with InnovateOhio,” Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV registrar, said. “To date, these modernizations have saved Ohioans over 4.5 million trips to deputy registrar locations and more than 500,000 hours of standing in line.”

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, there are over 380,000 active commercial drivers licenses in the state.

CDL grant money

In September, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced $48 million in grant funding to increase CDL driver training opportunities and improve the process of obtaining a CDL.

FMCSA said the grant will help states expedite CDL issuances and renewals while ensuring they exchange conviction and disqualification data.

“With these grants, we are helping states bring more well-trained drivers into this essential field, strengthening our supply chains for years to come,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. LL

More news from Land Line.

Related News

trucking

Ohio

Podcast: ACT Research takes a look at what lies ahead for trucking

It’s been a rocky year for the trucking economy. Steve Tam with ACT Research joins Land Line Now to take a look at the economic forecast.

By Jami Jones | September 12

high-occupancy vehicle lanes

News

Michigan approves use of high-occupancy vehicle lanes

A pair of bills signed into law by the Michigan governor authorize high-occupancy vehicle lanes along a stretch of Interstate 75.

By Keith Goble | October 12

commercial vehicles

News

Kentucky police increase efforts to deter commercial vehicles from traveling on non-permitted roads

Officials in Kentucky say commercial vehicles traveling on secondary roads is a “recurring issue.” Here’s what they are doing to stop it.

By Land Line Staff | October 12

OOIDA

News

OOIDA questions need for emergency relief reduction

Although the FMCSA’s new limits for automatic emergency relief are less stringent than proposed, OOIDA still questions the need for change.

By Mark Schremmer | October 12