Ohio improves CDL services

You can now obtain or renew an Ohio commercial driver’s license from the comfort of your home.

Starting this month, upgrades developed by InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will provide enhanced online CDL services.

“Freight infrastructure has made our state an anchor for global and domestic supply chains,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of InnovateOhio, said in a statement. “Through these kinds of technological upgrades, in which it’s easier for truckers to comply, we’re eliminating friction and taking meaningful steps in that direction.”

In addition to avoiding wait times and lines at deputy registrar locations, Ohio CDL holders can renew with the click of a button and receive a new license in the mail.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles said testing also is being modernized to include “real-world scenarios.” The updated testing will more accurately require knowledge of modern vehicles and skills needed for a CDL holder to safely operate a vehicle, the agency said.

Lt. Governor @JonHusted, Director of #InnovateOhio, today announced three new modernizations for Ohio truck drivers that will make obtaining and renewing a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) easier without lowering standards. 🚚Full details: https://t.co/lBNd33bILd pic.twitter.com/6w2kB7hnlZ — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) October 10, 2023

In addition, an extension of the commercial learner’s permit has been increased from six months to one year.

“These latest CDL improvements for Ohio truckers are the latest in a series of BMV innovations in collaboration with InnovateOhio,” Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV registrar, said. “To date, these modernizations have saved Ohioans over 4.5 million trips to deputy registrar locations and more than 500,000 hours of standing in line.”

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, there are over 380,000 active commercial drivers licenses in the state.

CDL grant money

In September, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced $48 million in grant funding to increase CDL driver training opportunities and improve the process of obtaining a CDL.

FMCSA said the grant will help states expedite CDL issuances and renewals while ensuring they exchange conviction and disqualification data.

“With these grants, we are helping states bring more well-trained drivers into this essential field, strengthening our supply chains for years to come,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. LL

