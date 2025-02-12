Ohio cracks down on unsafe driving around commercial vehicles

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is cracking down on unsafe driving practices around commercial vehicles.

On Friday, Feb. 7, officials announced the beginning of a yearlong safety initiative in collaboration with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission targeting “distracted driving, speed enforcement and safety belt usage” along the 241-mile toll road.

The goal of the initiative – which will continue throughout 2025 – is to “reduce crashes and curb unsafe driving behaviors behind the wheel.”

“But we cannot just enforce our way to a safer Ohio Turnpike,” Lt. Erica Gockstetter said during a Jan. 31 presentation by the OSHP at the Toledo Auto Show. “To truly create the safest driving environment, we need a commitment from motorists to drive in ways that are responsible and safe.”

Officials said that between 2020-2024, there were 3,810 speed-related crashes on the Ohio Turnpike, resulting in 1,514 injuries and 18 fatalities. Of that total, distracted driving was a contributing factor in 326 of the crashes.

Based on data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the top crash factors for both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles include:

Driving at an unsafe speed

Driving off the road

Improper lane changes

Following too closely

Failure to yield the right-of-way

“Simple things like driving the posted speed limit, not sending a text message while driving and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is wearing their safety belt are all ways (to) instantly enhance safety,” Gockstetter said.

A large focus of the initiative will be on promoting safe driving practices around commercial vehicles – which account for roughly 25% of traffic on the turnpike, according to the data from the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

“Drivers of passenger vehicles should pay particular attention when driving near commercial vehicles and buses, which have many blind spots, less maneuverability and require longer distances to slow down and stop,” said Chris Matta, chief engineer/deputy executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

Officials added that passenger vehicles can exercise caution around commercial vehicles by avoiding the “no zone” (a commercial vehicle’s blind spots), by not cutting in front of tractor-trailers and by giving big trucks adequate room to maneuver.

“We equally ask commercial drivers to drive alert, follow the hours-of-service regulations and be attentive to blind spots when changing lanes,” Gockstetter said. “Additionally, driving appropriately for road or weather conditions is crucial.” LL