Ohio CMV driver named an imminent hazard

March 10, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A fatal crash and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test has resulted in an Ohio-licensed commercial driver to be banned from driving.

Driver Travis Lee Tolliver was found to be an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The order was served March 5, according to a news release.

The collision leading to this imminent hazard declaration occurred Feb. 24 in Wise County, Virginia. Tolliver was allegedly driving a tractor-trailer in the wrong direction on Route 23 for about 2 miles before his vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle. The passenger in the other vehicle was killed and the driver seriously injured.

Tolliver also was taken to a hospital where he refused to provide blood for drug testing.

Tolliver was charged by the Commonwealth of Virginia with:

  • Manslaughter under aggravated circumstances.
  • Driving while intoxicated.
  • Driving while under the influence of alcohol or a narcotic drug unlawfully, after having been arrested and unreasonably refusing to have a sample of blood taken for chemical tests to determine alcohol or drug content.

In determining whether Tolliver was an imminent hazard, FMCSA investigators found that on the day of the crash Tolliver had failed to maintain records-of-duty-status. Investigators also found that Tolliver had in the days leading up to the crash on multiple occasions exceeded the allowable on-duty driving hours and failed to maintain records-of-duty-status as required by federal regulations.

FMCSA said it considers Tolliver’s behavior to be “blatant and egregious violations” of the federal safety regulations and show disregard for the safety of the motoring public.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $1,895 for each violation.  Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

Tolliver may not operate a commercial motor vehicle until such time he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional. LL

