Ohio bill would create regional heavy hauling permit near Pennsylvania border

If one Ohio state lawmaker gets his way, the state’s special regional heavy hauling permit rule would be revised to address affected loads in northeast Ohio.

Ohio law now authorizes drivers to apply to the state transportation director or a local authority for a special regional heavy hauling permit. The permit allows the holder to drive a vehicle or combination of vehicles that exceed the standard size or weight restrictions on any highway under the jurisdiction of the authority granting the permit.

The rule, however, does not specify any particular regions of the state where permits must be issued.

Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, has introduced a bill to specifically reference counties neighboring the state of Pennsylvania.

His bill, HB713, would require the Ohio director of transportation and local authorities to issue special regional heavy hauling permits within the four counties bordering Pennsylvania. The rule would apply to Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Similar to Michigan legal permit

Advocates say the creation of a Pennsylvania legal permit would be similar to the existing Michigan legal permit.

A bill analysis states the Michigan legal permit allows an overweight vehicle to move between specified points in Williams, Fulton, or Lucas counties in Ohio and across the Michigan border, along prescribed routes.

The Michigan legal permit authorizes a vehicle’s weight to be based on the Michigan weight law standards, while exceeding the Ohio weight law standards.

The special regional heavy hauling permit sought in Ginter’s bill would allow affected vehicles to meet Pennsylvania’s weight law standards, while exceeding the Ohio weight law standards.

Additionally, ODOT or local authorities would not be limited to issuing special regional heavy hauling permits to only the Pennsylvania border counties. Affected permits could continue to be issued for the Michigan border counties and throughout Ohio.

HB713 awaits assignment to a House committee. LL

