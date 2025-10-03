Officials say truckers ‘understanding and supportive’ of new truck route restrictions

Truckers traveling through Southwest Detroit will want to plan accordingly as the city prepares to implement new truck traffic restrictions in residential areas.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the Detroit Department of Public Works announced it would be rolling out new truck route restrictions that prohibit commercial vehicle traffic “along stretches of major roads that pass through residential areas” as well as on all residential streets.

“These restrictions, which will be accompanied by traffic enforcement and education, are the result of years of study, coordination and planning with the City, residents, small business owners and truck operators,” the department said in a statement. “The City conducted an exhaustive analysis of the various truck traffic generators in Southwest Detroit and identifying travel behavior to and from these generators, particularly the Livernois Junction Intermodal Terminal, which has more than 1,200 truck trips per day.”

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 6, truck traffic will be prohibited on the following routes:

Livernois Avenue between Vernor Highway and Interstate 75 Service Drive

Dragoon Street between Vernor Highway and I-75 Service Drive

Clark Avenue between Toledo Street and I-75 Service Drive

Scotten Street between Toledo Street and I-75 Service Drive

Grand Boulevard between Toledo Street and I-75 Service Drive

Lonyo Street between St. John Street and Michigan Avenue

Central Street between Parkwood Street and Michigan Avenue

Toledo Street between Livernois Avenue and Clark Avenue

All streets between Vernor Highway, I-75 Service Drive and Woodmere Street unless otherwise posted

According to the department, the new truck traffic restrictions are being put in an effort “to improve the safety and quality of life for residents in Southwest Detroit.” Sam Krassenstein, DPW deputy director and chief of infrastructure for the City of Detroit, said that even truckers were on board with the plan.

“While this may result in somewhat longer routes for truckers, it will improve the quality of life for residents and businesses,” he said. “The trucking industry has been understanding and supportive of the need for these changes.”

Krassenstein said one of the primary goals of the truck restrictions was to “make the biggest positive impact in the corridor between Vernor and I-75,” adding that the new restrictions will eliminate “many of the cut-through corridors” truckers have become accustomed to using.

“Trucking is critically important to our local economy, but as that economy has grown, the increased truck traffic has created environmental, health and quality of life issues for residents of the Southwest Detroit community,” Krassenstein said. “It’s taken intense work and input from all sides – City, industry and residents – to roll out a strategy that balances needs, health and safety of the Southwest Detroit citizens and the business of the trucking industry.”

The department said there would be increased traffic enforcement for the new rules and that it would also be targeting trucks parked on residential streets overnight. Officials have yet to set a penalty for violating the new restrictions, but Krassenstien said it would be “much more severe than just a parking citation.”

The new truck traffic restrictions do allow for limited commercial vehicle access for local deliveries. Those routes include:

Central Street between John Kronk Street and Parkwood Street

Lonyo Street between John Kronk Street and St. John Street

Vernor Highway between Woodmere Street and Dix Street

Vernor Highway between I-75 Service Drive and Livernois Avenue

Springwells Street between Vernor Highway and I-75 Service Drive

A complete list of the city’s approved truck routes can be found here. LL