Officials plan to reopen eastbound lanes following Wyoming tunnel crash

Crews are still working to clear the wreckage from a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred inside a Wyoming highway tunnel on Friday, Feb. 14.

According to officials, the crash occurred around noon on westbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 90.2. The crash sparked a fire inside the tunnel that completely destroyed six commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. The Wyoming Highway Patrol believes that in total, 26 vehicles were involved – 10 passenger and 16 commercial.

“My heart is broken for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible crash,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Darin Westby said in a Facebook post. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are involved. WYDOT and WHP remain on scene to assist local emergency responders and provide additional support and traffic control.”

On Sunday, Feb. 16, officials confirmed a third fatality in the wake of the crash. A spokesperson with the Wyoming Highway Patrol said that most of the wreckage had been removed from the tunnel, with fewer than 10 vehicles still inside.

For now, traffic is being rerouted around the crash site, with westbound traffic being diverted at mile marker 91 and eastbound at mile marker 89 through Green River.

Going forward, the plan is to remove concrete barriers in the crossover lanes leading to the tunnel, taking head-to-head traffic through the eastbound side of the tunnel. Engineers said they are “confident in the structural integrity of the eastbound tunnel and its ability to carry traffic again once the westbound crash scene is cleared.”

WYDOT officials said that route is expected to open on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“Initial investigations show no sign of collapse in the westbound tunnel,” Westby said. “I continue to keep those involved in the crash and the first responders on scene in my thoughts and prayers.”

When the eastbound side of the tunnel opens, there will be a 10.5-foot width and a 16-foot height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the tunnel. Oversize vehicles are asked to contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for information on detours. LL