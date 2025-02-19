Officials identify three victims in fatal Green River Tunnel crash

Officials in Wyoming have released the names of the three individuals who lost their lives during the fiery multi-vehicle crash that occurred Friday, Feb. 14 in the Green River Tunnel along Interstate 80.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Wyoming Department of Transportation identified the victims as 20-year-old Christopher Johnson and 22-year-old Quentin Romero, both of Rawlins, Wyo., and 30-year-old Harmanjeet Singh of Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the community of Rawlins and to the families, friends and loved ones of all three of these individuals,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement.

Officials also said that in addition to the three fatalities, a total of 18 injuries resulted from the crash. Those injured were treated at nearby Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. WYDOT did not provide additional details about the injuries.

Tim Cameron, colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said on Tuesday, Feb. 18 that determining exactly what led to the fatal multi-vehicle pileup would be a long process.

“Due to complexities in this crash, off-scene investigations and crash reconstructions conducted by WHP are expected to take quite some time,” Cameron said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we examine all the evidence and work toward developing a crash narrative and cause that is as accurate as possible.”

For now, crews are continuing to work to reopen the eastbound Green River Tunnel for head-to-head traffic through the crash site.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, WYDOT said crews had placed roughly 5,000 feet of barrier ahead of and through the 1,200-foot tunnel. Officials added that traffic control, signage and other temporary infrastructure had also been installed to assist with the head-to-head traffic.

The department expects traffic to be switched over to the eastbound tunnel on Thursday, Feb. 20. When that side of the tunnel opens, the speed limit through the area will be reduced to 35 miles per hour, and there will be a 10.5-foot width restriction and a 16-foot height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the tunnel. Oversize vehicles are asked to contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for information on detours.

“WYDOT has experience temporarily moving traffic head-to-head in the tunnels,” said John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 engineer. “With reduced speeds and additional signage, we see this as a safe solution to minimize traffic impacts to the community of Green River. But with the high traffic volumes on I-80, there will still be some delays for drivers.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, WYDOT released drone video captured inside the Green River Tunnel showing the aftermath of the deadly crash.

“It is imperative that folks stay away from the westbound tunnel for their safety,” Cameron said. “Between the debris that could still fall and serious concerns about the air quality in the tunnel, it’s too dangerous for anyone without proper protective equipment and training to be in the area. We do not want to add any more injuries as a result of this horrible event.” LL