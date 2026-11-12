Officials find tablet open to YouTube during fatal crash investigation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a retainer on a trucker who has been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Missouri.

The crash occurred on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 9, on U.S. 71 south of downtown Kansas City. According to officials, the driver of the truck, Eldar Skander, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a Honda minivan. The collision created a chain reaction involving three other vehicles.

Two of the seven occupants of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. According to local media reports, the victims were a mother and her two children. Five individuals involved in the crash, including three other passengers of the minivan, were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

According to court records, a preliminary investigation revealed “no signs of emergency braking” by Skander before the crash. Additionally, investigators found a tablet on the truck’s floorboard that was “open to the YouTube application.” The tablet also contained the truck’s record of duty.

A search of city traffic cameras by investigators showed the four vehicles involved in the fatal crash had all slowed and came to a stop in traffic, before Skander’s vehicle drove into the back of the minivan.

Investigators also discovered a dashcam in the truck’s cab that they believe may have captured the crash. Search warrants were issued for the dashcam, as well as the tablet recovered from the truck and Skander’s personal cell phone.

Following the crash, Skander was treated for minor injuries before being arrested and taken into custody. Officials said Skander declined to participate in an interview with detectives.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Skander would be charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

According to Jackson County booking records, an ICE hold was placed on Skander on Wednesday in the wake of the crash.

In a post on X, the agency referred to Skander as “an illegal alien from Ukraine.” Court records list Skander’s residence in Chicago.

“Reckless open-border policies have resulted in countless preventable tragedies,” ICE said in its post. “Three more innocent American lives were lost. Two children who will never get to grow up, and a mother who will never get to watch them grow.”

ANOTHER BIDEN-RELEASED ILLEGAL ALIEN INVOLVED IN CRASH THAT KILLED THREE AMERICANS Eldar Skander, an illegal alien from Ukraine, caused a devastating crash that took the lives of a mother and her two young children, just 8 and 4 years old. Reckless open-border policies have resulted in countless preventable tragedies. Three more innocent American lives were lost. Two children who will never get to grow up, and a mother who will never get to watch them grow. These deaths were tragic and preventable. No other family should have to endure this loss. This is our WHY. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 11, 2026

The crash remains under investigation. The retention order issued by ICE is not an official, final designation of immigration status. LL