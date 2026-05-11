Officers shoot driver accused of stealing semi-truck

Pursuit of a reported stolen semi-truck that was driving in the wrong direction ended with the driver being shot, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

The Crawford County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office received a report on May 7 of a stolen semi-truck that was driving into oncoming traffic and fleeing from local law enforcement.

“Crawford County deputies pursued the vehicle after the driver refused an attempted traffic stop,” the KBI wrote in a news release. “During the pursuit, the suspect continued to drive the wrong way in the southbound lanes. Deputies attempted to disable the vehicle but were unsuccessful.”

As the chase continued north on Highway 69 into Bourbon County, Kan., two Crawford County deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect and the vehicle. KBI officials said the suspect then lost control of the semi-truck.

The driver was then taken into custody and treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a regional medical center. As of May 8, the KBI said that the driver was in stable condition. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Land Line’s attempts to learn the identity and condition of the driver or whether the suspect has been charged weren’t immediately successful.

The KBI said that its independent investigation aims to discover all events leading up to the officer-involved shooting. In cases involving the use of force, the KBI said that it releases details to the public as soon as possible.

“This information is preliminary in nature and is based on evidence collected and early statements of the parties involved, witnesses, medical personnel and others,” the KBI wrote in its May 8 news release. “It does not represent final or thorough findings, which take several weeks to complete.”

The investigation remains ongoing. LL

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