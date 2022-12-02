Officers nab speeders in July’s Operation Safe Driver Week

Nearly 1,500 commercial motor vehicle drivers were ticketed for speeding in July during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Operation Safe Driver Week.

The safety enforcement blitz took place July 10-16 in Canada and the U.S. Operation Safe Driver Week is a seven-day, driver-behavior traffic enforcement and awareness and outreach activity.

Speeding was the top violation, and it was the focus of this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week, according to a news release.

Officers issued more than 2,500 warnings to commercial motor vehicle drivers. Citations were issued to 1,490 commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Passenger vehicle drivers were issued 4,700 warnings during Operation Safe Driver Week. Nearly 7,100 passenger vehicle drivers were issued citations.

More than 35,000 commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicles were pulled over during CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week. Officers issued 26,164 warnings and citations to commercial motor vehicle and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding and distracted driving.

Top Five CMV driver warnings and citations in the U.S. and Canada combined Warnings Number of Warnings Citations Number of Citations 1 Speeding/violating basic speed law/driving too fast for conditions 2,577 1 Speeding/violating basic speed law/driving too fast for conditions 1,490 2 Failure to obey traffic control device 944 2 Failure to use seat belt while operating CMV 735 3 Failure to use seat belt while operating CMV 678 3 Failure to obey traffic control device 505 4 Using a handheld phone/texting/distracted driving 215 4 Using a handheld phone/texting/distracted driving 239 5 Improper lane change 175 5 Improper lane change 84

In the U.S.:

Law enforcement personnel pulled over 24,934 commercial motor vehicles and 9,053 passenger vehicles, for a total of 33,987 traffic-enforcement contacts.

Passenger vehicle drivers received 7,445 warnings and 9,531 citations.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers received 4,742 warnings and 3,104 citations.

Speeding/violating basic speed law/driving too fast for conditions was the top violation for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers, with a combined total of 7,172 warnings and 7,673 citations.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers received 2,541 warnings and 1,305 citations.

Passenger vehicle drivers received 4,631 warnings and 6,368 citations.

In Canada:

Law enforcement personnel pulled over 313 commercial motor vehicles and 897 passenger vehicles, for a total of 1,210 traffic-enforcement contacts.

Passenger vehicle drivers received 99 warnings and 855 citations.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers received 112 warnings and 276 citations.

Speeding/violating basic speed law/driving too fast for conditions was the top violation for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers, with a combined total of 127 warnings and 913 citations.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers received 36 warnings and 185 citations.

Passenger vehicle drivers received 91 warnings and 728 citations.

In Mexico

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation also participated in this year’s Operation Safe Driver Week by interacting with drivers and disseminating 14,316 flyers with information about the dangers of speeding in passenger terminals, at toll booths, and at fixed weight and dimension verification centers. LL

