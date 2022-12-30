ODOT says I-84 to close for 24 hours

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure of Interstate 84 in Portland in both directions at the Interstate 205 exchange for 24 hours, beginning on Jan. 7.

According to an ODOT news release, the closure is for TriMet’s A Better Red construction project that includes building an additional set of tracks, two new bridges, a new track crossing, red line station platform, and a multiple-use path near the Gateway Transit Center.

The improvements will reduce delays and allow the system to move more efficiently, said the news release.

Below are the expected closure details:

I-84 will close in both directions at the I-205 interchange from 4 a.m. Pacific time on Jan. 7 until 4 a.m. Pacific time on Jan. 8.

I-84 westbound will close at I-205 (Exit 9), and I-205 south can be used as an alternate route.

I-84 eastbound will close at Exit 6.

The Northeast 102nd Avenue on-ramp to I-84 west and the I-84 east Exit 7 off-ramp will also be closed.

This schedule is subject to change and dependent upon weather, according to ODOT.

Delays are expected during this closure. ODOT encourages drivers to take an alternate route.

For real-time traffic information, travelers can use TripCheck.com.

Information on this TriMet project is available on its website. LL

