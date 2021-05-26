Oak Grove 70 in Missouri adds vaccine clinics

The Oak Grove 70 Petro in Oak Grove, Mo., with the help of the National Guard, has scheduled two more COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Oak Grove 70 Petro is off of I-70 at Exit 28.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, and Thursday, June 17, according to a news release.

The clinics are open to anyone at least 12 years old. They will be conducted onsite at the truck stop in the main building.

These are walk-in-only clinics. No appointments are needed, which is great news for truck drivers wishing to be vaccinated.

The Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot vaccine will be offered to anyone at least 12 years old, and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered to anyone age 18 years old and older.

Truck drivers getting their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second shot elsewhere as long as it is 21 days after the first. They would need to contact a pharmacy, doctor’s office, another truck stop clinic or other outlet to get the second shot.

The Oak Grove 70 Petro provided a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 20.

The Oak Grove 70 is owned by the Iowa 80 Group, which also owns Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa. The Iowa 80 Truckstop offered vaccine clinics in early May, and another Iowa 80 truck stop, the Joplin 44 Petro, offered a vaccination clinic on May 26.

Nationwide vaccination site resources

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says anyone having trouble locating a vaccination site can text their ZIP code to 438829 to receive a text with the closest COVID-19 vaccination location. The website www.Vaccines.gov is also available.

Truckers having a problem getting a vaccine also can contact OOIDA for assistance at 816-229-5791.

Click here for updates to state and federal COVID-19 orders.