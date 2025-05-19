NYC DOT “cracking down” on overweight vehicles

Overweight vehicles are the focus of increased automated enforcement efforts by the New York City Department of Transportation.

New state authorization in the 2026 fiscal year budget will allow for expanded use of weigh-in-motion technology to “protect transportation infrastructure from harmful wear and tear caused by overweight vehicles,” the NYC DOT said in a news release.

“Overweight vehicles damage our transportation infrastructure, and we all pay the price through costly maintenance and repairs,” NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. “Thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders, we will now have another highly effective way to protect more of our infrastructure and make those who damage it with overweight vehicles pick up the tab for costly maintenance and repairs.”

The NYC DOT began using weigh-in motion technology in 2021 on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. The department is now authorized to utilize the same technology at 14 additional locations.

New state budget helps protect infrastructure from overweight vehicles! Weight sensors cut overweight vehicles on the BQE by 60%. Thanks to state authorization this technology will be used in 14 new locations, incl. 9 city-owned bridges & highways. Info: https://t.co/rs6QpB3bdX pic.twitter.com/rGgFdTsbJB — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) May 9, 2025

Overweight vehicles will now be monitored by weigh-in-motion technology on the:

NYC DOT-owned

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Interstate 278) in Kings County (Atlantic to Sands)

Greenpoint Avenue Bridge over Newtown Creek

Metropolitan Avenue Bridge over Newtown Creek

Hamilton Avenue Bridge over the Gowanus Canal

Williamsburg Bridge

Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge (state Route 25)

Third Avenue Bridge over the Harlem River

Manhattan Bridge

Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) over Woodhaven Boulevard

Non-NYC DOT-owned in NYC

RFK Bridge

George Washington Bridge

NYS-owned outside NYC

Bear Mountain Bridge

Newburgh Beacon Bridge

Mid-Hudson Bridge

NYS Thruway Interchange 34-A near Syracuse

“Weigh-in-motion technology has significantly reduced the number of overweight trucks on the BQE. Now, we can expand this effective tool across New York City,” Deputy Mayor for Operations Jeff Roth said. “This will help us prioritize work and protect our infrastructure in the long term.”

The New York state budget allots for use of the weigh-motion-technology to monitor overweight vehicles for five years. Those who violate the state maximum weight limit for their truck’s weight/vehicle class are issued a $650 fine. LL