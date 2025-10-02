NTSB schedules Key Bridge hearing

In March 2024, the Key Bridge in Maryland was struck by a ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River.

A civil lawsuit with the owner and operator of the ship was settled in late 2024, just a couple months before it was announced that the cost to rebuild the Key Bridge would be covered by federal funds.

The National Transportation Safety Board released an assessment in March 2025 that said the Key Bridge was “exceedingly vulnerable” before it collapsed.

NTSB added that the risk of collapse could have been proactively reduced if the Maryland Transportation Authority had conducted a vulnerability assessment based on recent vessel traffic.

Maryland transportation officials responded to the NTSB assessment saying the Key Bridge collapse was the “sole fault” of the owner and operator of the ship.

On Nov. 18, NTSB will hold a public hearing regarding the collapse of the Key Bridge.

The cost to rebuild the Key Bridge has prompted correspondence between state and federal officials.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in September about reconstructing the bridge.

The U.S. Department of Transportation detailed concerns about the responsible use of federal funds, prioritizing core project elements and maintaining the traffic capacity needs of the new bridge.

Delivering a project that exceeds the expectations of the traveling public should be the aim, the letter said.

“It’s my job to ensure the American people’s tax dollars are spent properly and major projects are completed on time and on budget,” Duffy wrote. “We will leverage our oversight authorities to ensure this vital bridge is rebuilt the right way.”

Duffy added that the U.S. DOT plans to continue discussions on how to support Maryland’s

DOT in completing the rebuild on time, on budget and in compliance with the law.

The letter emphasized a previous estimate of $1.8 billion to rebuild the Key Bridge as well as a 2028 expected completion date. LL

