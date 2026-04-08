Not so sweet home Alabama: Trucker busted with pot

A trucker is behind bars after police in Alabama uncovered nearly 200 pounds of marijuana during an inspection.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers with the agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit discovered the drugs while conducting an inspection of the vehicle on Interstate 20 in St. Clair County. Concealed in the trailer were 23 boxes that contained roughly 185 pounds of pot.

The driver, Dajun Sun, a 57-year-old from Oregon City, Ore., was determined to be in the United States illegally. Additionally, officials said Sun provided troopers with an invalid driver’s license during the inspection.

Sun was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and operating a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL. He is being held on $1,500,000 bond.

Officials did not release additional details and said the investigation is still ongoing.

Sun isn’t the only trucker to have been recently busted with a large quantity of drugs.

In February, police in Arkansas uncovered over 2,800 pounds of narcotics during a traffic stop along Interstate 30.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck, 38-year-old Firdavs Nazarov, was found to be in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa.

Officials said the seizure was “a substantial disruption to the distribution of illegal narcotics” and estimated the value of the drugs to be $4.5 million. LL