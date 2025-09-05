Northwestern University wants owner-operator feedback

What matters most to owner-operators and fleet managers when it comes to vehicle replacement and operational practices?

The Northwestern University Transportation Center wants to hear from owner-operators and fleet managers of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in Illinois to better understand their perspective on these topics.

Feedback is being sought through an online survey that takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

This survey is part of the HMDV Fleet Turnover research project conducted by Northwestern professors and sponsored by the Health Effects Institute.

All survey responses will remain confidential and used only for research purposes. Participation is voluntary, and respondents may end the survey or delete responses at any time.

Additional questions regarding the Northwestern University survey can be submitted to:

a-stathopoulos@northwestern.edu or janody.pougala@northwestern.edu.

ATRI annual survey

The American Transportation Research Institute is also seeking input from owner-operators and other trucking industry professionals.

Identifying critical day-to-day issues and how to address those now and in the future are the focus of the ATRI survey that is being conducted for the 21st year.

Responses from those in the industry are vital, as this report allows trucking stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising or falling, ATRI said.

Visit ATRI’s website by Oct. 10 to complete the survey.

The OOIDA Foundation has been asked to assist with this research and encourages OOIDA members to participate in this brief and confidential survey.

“Whether your top challenge is truck parking, driver compensation, detention at customer facilities, traffic congestion or something else, this is your chance to bring those issues to light,” said Lloyd Howell, an America’s Road Team captain and professional truck driver for TCW Inc.

Results will be released on Oct. 26 at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego. LL

