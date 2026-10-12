Northeast states plan ‘Wicked’ enforcement blitz

Halloween is coming a little early in six states in the Northeast with a three-day enforcement blitz dubbed “Wicked Safe.”

Truckers who will be operating in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont will notice stepped-up enforcement efforts Oct. 13-15.

The enforcement blitz announcement focused on many of the complaints that truckers have when trying to dodge dangerous driving behavior of passenger vehicles. Law enforcement will be targeting aggressive driving, excessive speed, distracted driving and other “high-risk” behavior, according to a Massachusetts State Police press release.

The press release focuses on general highway safety stats and doesn’t specifically target truck drivers.

Which tracks to some extent.

Research estimates range from 70 to 85% of crashes involving big trucks are not the fault of the trucker. That does not mean that those 70 to 85% of crashes are the fault of another vehicle. Research usually includes crashes caused by road failures, weather events, animal strikes and things of that nature.

In another fun fact, according to a 2025 AAA study, 96% of drivers admit to engaging in at least one aggressive driving behavior such as speeding, tailgating or cutting off another vehicle over the past year. Passenger vehicle drivers were noted as blaming the aggressive behavior on big trucks.

“Drivers easily stereotyped vehicles that they considered more aggressive, including trucks, motorcycles and luxury and sports cars,” the study stated. “Size was an important factor in perceptions of aggression – the ‘bigness’ of trucks contributed to perceptions of aggression, as did the ‘smallness’ of motorcycles.

“I’ve noticed the bigger trucks… the really big ones… when they want to get in the lane they will try to intimidate you to get in that lane,” one participant in the study was quoted as saying.

That theory didn’t skew how people feel about the worst offenders who drive aggressively. The study noted that respondents perceived sports car drivers as the biggest offenders.

See that? Truckers are neck-and-neck with taxis in the study, getting the blame for being the “most aggressive vehicles” on the road.

That doesn’t mean truckers are blameless, and that’s no news to truckers themselves. Inspection data from 2025 shows the most violations noted on inspections were failing to obey traffic control devices, speeding 6 to 10 mph over the posted limit and violating vehicle lane restrictions. Hours-of-Service violations, as always, dominate inspection data, although it centers more on operational shortcomings of the ELDs.

Regardless of the blame game and stats, Wicked Safe is serious about cracking down on risky driver behavior. Consider this warning your “treat” to avoid any ticket “tricks” from being listed on your inspection reports. LL