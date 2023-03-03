Northeast carrier A. Duie Pyle plans to add terminals

Regional Northeast U.S. carrier A. Duie Pyle plans to grow its regional less-than-truckload network this year by opening three new terminals.

Pyle is planning to open terminals in these cities:

Pittsfield, Maine

Queens, N.Y.

Charleston, W.Va.

A. Duie Pyle is headquartered in West Chester, Pa. It is a privately held company founded in 1924. The company has 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouse facilities.

Pyle is an asset and nonasset-based service provider of LTL, dedicated, warehouse and distribution, brokerage solutions, and engineered services throughout the Northeast, from the North Carolina border to the Canadian border and as far west as eastern Ohio.

The planned New York terminal is one that A. Duie Pyle purchased in 2009, according to an article in Transport Dive. It has been leased to another carrier since then.

“Through our network of long-term and strategic partners, Dayton Freight Lines, Southeastern Freight Lines and Oak Harbor Freight Lines, Pyle’s (warehouse and distribution) and brokerage – coupled with our engineered solutions offering, Pyle can truly optimize a customer’s supply chain to provide best-in-class services without the capital necessary to run a private fleet, or own and operate a warehouse,” John Luciani, Pyle chief operating officer, told Land Line Media.

Pyle also plans to open a warehouse facility in Allentown, Pa., in 2023, and one in Fredericksburg, Va., in 2024, according to the website.

The company expanded into Virginia in early 2022 and into West Virginia later that year, according to a news release.

The company has LTL service centers in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Vermont. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.