North Dakota weight, load restrictions eased due to elevated flood potential

April 14, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Record-breaking snowfall and a delayed snowmelt have increased flood potential significantly in North Dakota.

A statewide emergency has been declared effective through June 30 to “prevent injuries, alleviate hardships, implement appropriate response and recovery actions and facilitate restoration services and infrastructure,” the executive order said.

Within the order is relief from the state’s weight restrictions on highways and interstates.

“Load restrictions for nondivisible loads and spring road restrictions for divisible loads for the affected areas and necessary counties may be waived and later reinstated for vehicles necessary for levee construction and other flood fight efforts at the discretion of the North Dakota Department of Transportation director,” the order said.

Vehicles hauling nondivisible oversize/overweight loads providing relief in affected areas as determined by the NDDOT director will need to obtain a permit, however ton-mile fees will be waived. The permit shall be carried in the vehicle in physical or electronic form.

According to the declaration, flood outlooks issued by the National Weather Service indicate the potential for significant river, tributary, and overland flooding in the Missouri, James, Sheyenne and Red River basins.

The North Dakota cities of Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks are in the extreme category of the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index. This means only 1% of previous winters in the state have seen worse conditions than what these locations are currently reporting, according to the emergency. LL

