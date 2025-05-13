North Dakota, Montana enact speed limit rule revisions

Two states have acted to authorize speed limit changes under certain circumstances. Speed limit revisions continue to be a topic at other statehouses.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes roadways are safest when all vehicles are allowed to travel the same speed. The Association does not advocate for a specific speed limit.

North Dakota

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong has signed into law a bill to authorize a higher speed limit on the state’s fastest roadways.

Since 2003, the state has permitted cars and trucks to travel 75 mph on Interstates 29 and 94.

Previously HB1298, the new law increases speed limits for all vehicles traveling on the interstates to 80 mph.

The governor said the rule change aligns North Dakota interstate speeds with those of two neighboring states.

South Dakota has 80 mph speeds for cars and trucks. Montana authorizes cars to travel 80 mph, while trucks can travel up to 70 mph.

Speaking on the House floor, Rep. Mike Schatz, R-New England, said he had concern about permitting trucks to travel 80 mph on I-29 and I-94. He highlighted that many fleets limit their trucks at 60 mph or 65 mph.

Instead, Schatz said he would prefer North Dakota introduce a speed limit differential similar to Montana’s.

Rep. Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, said previous research has shown the 85th-percentile speed on North Dakota interstates is 82 mph to 83 mph. He added that the 85th-percentile speed is the safest speed for travel.

“The reality is people are going 82 or 83. I will make the supposition that frankly people aren’t going to go faster than that, because that’s where they feel safe,” Murphy said. “I think the 80-mph speed limit is a good idea.”

The speed limit on ND’s interstate highways will go up to 80 mph on Aug. 1 – but so will the fines! https://t.co/HMeqwG6B1c — Karla Rose Hanson (@karlarosehanson) May 6, 2025

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-Fargo, added that speeds won’t necessarily increase with the change.

“Just because the speed limit is 5 mph faster doesn’t mean the prevailing speed will be,” Koppelman said.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will initially increase speeds along the interstates in areas that are determined to be able to easily handle the speed increase. The agency will do work to upgrade other areas that can handle the speed with minor improvements.

Additionally, variable speed limits can be utilized in certain places.

“If you ask Highway Patrol, ‘What’s the biggest risk on the interstates?’ Believe it or not, it’s not 75 or 80 mph, and it’s not passenger vehicles. It’s actually big rigs … that either veer off the road, jackknife, whatever, due to high wind, rain or ice,” Koppelman said. “When that happens, they often have to shut down the interstate for a period of time.”

He added that permitting variable speed limits would allow the state to better address driving situations.

Montana

A new law in Montana creates a nighttime speed limit differential on a stretch of roadway in the south-central portion of the state.

HB312 authorizes passenger vehicles traveling U.S. 287 between Townsend and Interstate 90 near Three Forks to travel 75 mph during the day and 70 mph at night. Both speeds are a 5 mph increase from the previous law.

The change is touted to simplify overtaking and passing other vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

Trucks traveling the same stretch will continue to have a 65 mph speed limit day and night. As a result of the changes for passenger vehicles, the speed differential along the stretch of U.S. 287 will be 10 mph during the day and 5 mph at night.

The Montana DOT describes the stretch of roadway as the best candidate in the state to permit faster travel for passenger vehicles. The agency added that the revision could later be applied on other roadways. LL

