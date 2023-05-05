North Dakota issues second emergency in as many months

May 5, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

For the second time in two months, North Dakota officials have issued an emergency providing relief from certain Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulations.

The latest emergency declaration, enacted May 5, pertains to hours of service for drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting agricultural inputs including dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed in North Dakota.

Those drivers are granted hours-of-service relief under these conditions:

  • All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply and will be fully enforced.
  • Nothing in the order shall provide relief from regulations pertaining to qualifications of drivers, driving of commercial motor vehicles or parts and accessories necessary for the safe operation of vehicles.
  • Carriers shall not require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier they need rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before the driver is required to return to service.

This order, effective through June 4, applies to intrastate as well as interstate commerce.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration.

Emergency still in effect

On April 10, North Dakota issued an emergency providing relief pertaining to weight restrictions on highways and interstates.

That order was enacted due to an increased flooding potential because of record-breaking snowfall and remains in effect through June 30.

Under this emergency, vehicles hauling nondivisible oversize/overweight loads providing relief in affected areas as determined by the North Dakota Department of Transportation director will need to obtain a permit. However, ton-mile fees will be waived.

A copy of this emergency must be carried in physical or electronic form. LL

More Land Line coverage of North Dakota.

 

Related News

side underride guards

North Dakota

Side underride guards a step closer

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks.

By Mark Reddig | April 20

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

News

Speed limiters create a states’ rights issue, Rep. Brecheen says

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., told Land Line Now in a recent interview that the speed limiter rulemaking creates a states’ rights issue.

By Mark Schremmer | May 05

Pennsylvania Turnpike sign photo by Ben Schumin

News

100-mile detour on Pennsylvania Turnpike to begin May 6

If you plan to drive eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday night/Sunday morning between Exit 75 and Exit 161, think again.

By Land Line Staff | May 05

Parked trucks at night. Photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

News

Trucking adds 3,000 jobs to the economy in April

Trucking jobs rose in April, and that may be due to owner-operators switching to company jobs, according to one expert.

By Tyson Fisher | May 05

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.