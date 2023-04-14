North Dakota House approves revived speed limit bill

North Dakota state lawmakers have revived the pursuit of higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says roadways are safest when all vehicles are allowed to travel at the same rate of speed. The Association does not advocate for a specific speed limit.

North Dakota law authorizes speeds of 75 mph on Interstates 29 and 94. Speeds along four-lane divided highways are set at 70 mph. Two-lane highways are posted at 65 mph.

Recent veto

One week ago, Gov. Doug Burgum swatted away a bill to increase speed limits for all drivers on interstate highways.

The Legislature approved a bill that would authorize vehicles to travel 80 mph on interstates. House lawmakers approved the bill on a veto-proof 65-29 vote. The Senate followed suit with a 25-21 vote.

The governor, however, vetoed HB1475 citing safety concerns.

“Increasing the maximum speed limit on interstate highways increases both the risk of speed-related crashes and the potential severity of such crashes,” Burgum wrote in his veto message.

He also cited a study by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety that found a 5-mph increase in the speed limit is associated with an 8.5% increase in fatality rates on interstate highways and freeways.

“This increased risk runs counter to the goals of vision zero, North Dakota’s multiagency effort to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes.”

Renewed pursuit

House lawmakers failed on April 3 to override the veto.

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, told House lawmakers before the failed vote that a new seat-belt rule approved the day of the veto addresses the governor’s concern.

The seat-belt law allows for primary enforcement. All passengers are required to be buckled up. The new law takes effect Aug. 1.

The revived speed limit is touted to address safety concerns voiced by the governor.

House lawmakers amended SB2168 to include the speed limit increase. Also covered in the bill are speeding fines, traffic fines and penalties.

The state’s seat-belt rule would be revised to include fines for adult passengers not buckled up. Drivers would also face fines for any unbelted minors.

The House voted 66-24 to approve the changes and send the amended bill to the Senate for concurrence.

Advocates at the statehouse say the speed limit change would allow for more efficient travel through the state. Koppelman added that six nearby states already allow 80 mph travel. LL

