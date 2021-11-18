North Dakota has best highway performance, New Jersey the worst

Just after a massive infrastructure bill was signed into law, the Reason Foundation has released its annual Highway Report, which ranks states by their highway performance.

On Thursday, the Reason Foundation released its 26th annual Highway Report. According to the libertarian think tank, North Dakota’s state highway systems have the best overall performance. The top spots are a mixture of states with large and small populations:

North Dakota Virginia Missouri Kentucky North Carolina Utah Kansas Idaho South Dakota Tennessee

Simply comparing states’ highway quality misses the bigger picture, the report suggests.

In order to receive more context, the Reason Foundation’s highway performance ratings evaluate cost versus quality.

“Since states have different budgets, system sizes, and traffic and geographic circumstances, their comparative performance depends on both system performance and the resources available,” the report explains. “To determine relative performance across the country, state highway system budgets (per mile of responsibility) are compared with system performance, state by state. States with high ratings typically have better-than-average system conditions (good for road users) along with relatively low per-mile expenditures (good for taxpayers).”

Based on those criteria, these states have the worst highway performance:

New Jersey Rhode Island Alaska Hawaii New York California Delaware Massachusetts Washington Florida

The report grades highway performance on more than a dozen categories, including:

Rural interstate pavement condition:

Best: Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island

Worst: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii

Urban interstate pavement condition:

Best: New Hampshire

Worst: Louisiana (not counting Hawaii)



Urbanized area congestion:

Best: Utah

Worst: New Jersey



Structurally deficient bridges:

Best: Nevada

Worst: Rhode Island

Overall fatality rate:

Best: Massachusetts

Worst: South Carolina



Total disbursements per mile:

Best: West Virginia

Worst: New Jersey

Although the first and last place titles for overall highway performance are the same as the previous year, there is some significant jumping around in between. South Carolina plummeted 17 spots to No. 23 on the list this year. However, Wyoming’s ranking skyrockets from 36 to 12. LL