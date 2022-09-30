North Carolina, Virginia issue emergency orders due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian continues to impact the southeastern United States, North Carolina and Virginia are the latest states to declare emergency orders because of significant effects from the storm.

Previously, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee declared emergency orders, while the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a regional emergency.

An AccuWeather report on Thursday morning said the storm, which had been downgraded, strengthened back to hurricane status on Thursday afternoon. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

North Carolina emergency

Enforcement of certain size and weight requirements, registration requirements and filing requirements for vehicles supporting emergency relief efforts have been waived for 30 days.

According to the North Carolina order, commercial vehicles operating outside the normal weight, height and length restrictions under this state of emergency will be issued permits by the DOT. Oversize permits may be issued during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, by calling 888-221-8166 or through the state’s online portal.

Requirements to obtain a temporary trip permit, filing a quarterly fuel tax return, registration, IRP and IFTA are waived by this executive order.

Virginia declaration

A temporary waiver of registration and licensing requirements for carriers as well as a waiver of normal weight and width restrictions on roads controlled by the Virginia Department of Transportation is in place through Oct. 28.

The emergency applies to vehicles hauling water, food, heating oil, fuels, agricultural products and those providing restoration of utilities or removal or waste to, through or from any area of Virginia in order to support disaster response and regardless of their point of origin or destination, said the order.

Virginia’s order includes an exemption in coordination with the state’s department of emergency management, activating the FMCSA Section 390.23 Relief of Regulations including hours of service. LL