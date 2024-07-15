North Carolina receives $240 million for Cape Fear Bridge

A $242 million grant to replace the Cape Fear Bridge in Wilmington, N.C., has been awarded through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, a 3,000-foot-long steel vertical-lift bridge that carries U.S. Highway 17, U.S. Highway 76 and U.S. Highway 421 over the Cape Fear River and connects Brunswick and New Hanover counties, was built in 1969.

A new structure will be a high-rise, fixed-span bridge, state officials said.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is a critical lifeline for Wilmington and North Carolina’s economy. This major grant from the Biden-Harris Administration is a game changer for the people of Southeastern North Carolina. 🔗 https://t.co/c7FrFvmJe4 pic.twitter.com/EiVOVqowxz — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 12, 2024

“This major grant from the Biden Administration is a game changer for the people of Southeastern North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is a critical lifeline for Wilmington and our economy, used every day by thousands of residents, tourists headed to the beach and truck drivers going to and from the port. I appreciate President Biden’s leadership and commitment to rebuilding our aging infrastructure and look forward to getting this transformational project underway.”

The current Cape Fear Bridge was rehabilitated this spring, so it is in safe condition, according to Cooper’s office.

Despite the recent upgrades, North Carolina transportation officials said it costs approximately $500,000 annually to maintain and operate the moveable span structure that carries 70,000 vehicles across the Cape Fear River daily. The state estimates that nearly 100,000 vehicles will utilize the bridge each day by 2050.

According to the Historic Wilmington Foundation Inc. website, a North Carolina DOT feasibility study deemed the bridge functionally obsolete due to increasing repair and maintenance costs. LL

